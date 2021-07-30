Delhi: At Khan market, rain causes a dent under the road; repair work is underway

In Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Khan Market, rains led to a cave in, which is being restored at the moment. NDMC officials said that the rainfall created a dent inside a manhole, and the repair work is almost complete.

In what appears to be a road cave in, the NDMC deployed workers for repair. An official said, “sometimes during the rainy season, dents are created inside the manhole. The manhole is being restored, after which, the road will be levelled again.” The official added that even though it might look like a road cave in, it is only a ‘localised settlement’, which means that there are distortions or disruptions in a structure.

The area has been barricaded until the repair work is completed. The spot is in front of Aptronix in Khan Market. Tiles from the pavement were removed and will be restored soon as well. However, a traffic police official said that since only a small area has been barricaded, it has not affected the flow of traffic.