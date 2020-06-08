Delhi: At Khan Market, 2 outlets shut shop

Khan Market is the priciest commercial real estate property in India. Khan Market is the priciest commercial real estate property in India.

The beloved city hangout, Full Circle Bookshop and Cafe Turtle in Khan Market, downed its shutters for the final time on Sunday as it became another casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Owner Priyanka Malhotra told The Indian Express that it had become financially unsustainable to run the business in Khan Market which had closed when the national lockdown was announced on March 24. “We simply can’t afford the rent here anymore,” she said.

Despite competition from other bookstores — including Bahrisons and Faqir Chand and Sons — Full Circle retained its popularity, thanks to its varied collection and its cafe. “Most landlords have been understanding, offering waivers during the lockdown and agreeing to renegotiate rent post lockdown… Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we were not able to get any leeway from our landlord,” said Malhotra.

Cafe Turtle will continue to operate its outlets in Greater Kailash 1 and Nizamuddin East. “Our landlords in both places agreed to renegotiate the terms for the future,” said Malhotra.

Khan Market is the priciest commercial real estate property in India. As per Cushman and Wakefield’s annual report on the world’s most expensive shopping streets, in 2019, Khan Market was the 20th most expensive in the world, with annual rents averaging at USD 243 per sq ft.

Full Circle is not the first business to have been forced out of Khan Market due to the current crisis. In mid-May, pan-Asian restaurant Sidewok, which opened in 2006, also closed for good, although it remains open for delivery in its other locations in Malcha Marg, GK 1 and Gurgaon. “This was our longest operational outlet, but we had to scale down seeing the current market situation,” said owner Rajneesh Malik.

Stating that the Khan Market location has a “high rental value”, Malik said the outlet was closed mainly because it would have been impossible to keep up with the “high footfall” while implementing the new protocol as mandated by the government.

Sanjiv Mehra, president, Khan Market Traders’ Association, said these new developments reflect challenges that other restaurants in the location, and elsewhere, have been facing since the lockdown. “The new social distancing guidelines are difficult for restaurants to implement,” Mehra said, referring to the SOP on preventive measures released by the Health Ministry on June 4 for restaurants as they begin to open up Monday.

Among other measures, the SOP recommends “physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed as far as feasible”. Mehra said, “How will families follow these measures in restaurants? Restaurants are going to have a tough time implementing them.”

Malhotra said Full Circle will now open in a new space in Meherchand Market: “It will just be the bookstore at first. We don’t want to open the cafe until the new rules are clear.”

