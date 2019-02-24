Delhi: At folk festival in Shahpur Jat, a celebration of urban villages

As the words of the iconic Rajasthani folk song, Kalyo Kood Padyo Mele Main, blared from loudspeakers at Shahpur Jat village on Saturday afternoon, Darshana Rani nodded along. “I know this one. Most of the songs playing today, I understand them. Thoda modern bhi kiya hai, par sab apni side ke hi gaane hain,” the 65-year-old resident of Shahpur Jat said.

The south Delhi urban village is hosting the first edition of a two-day Urban Folk festival, organised by the Delhi government. A brainchild of AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, the festival aims to showcase and celebrate the local fervour and culture of the city’s 369 urban villages.

“The village today is an amalgamation of traditional and contemporary culture — we have the turban-clad tau, young boutique owners and cafe goers. But the idea is to make this village self-sustainable. Early settlers had agricultural land which got acquired, and eventually even rentals went down. If we are able to generate some employment and improve rental rates, then why not. We want people from other localities to come and invest here. We want to develop this into a tourist destination,” Bharadwaj said.

The festival will have performances by stand-up comic Shyam Rangeela, Ragini artist Amit Malik and singer Shibani Kashyap. Students from the National Institute of Fashion Design have planned a fashion show, and Haryanvi folk singer Sapna Chaudhary is also likely to drop by.

“Shahpur Jat is more of a Jat village, while Zamrudpur near GK1 is mostly inhabited by Gujjars. Chirag Dilli, where I am from, is a Brahmin-Jat mix. The culture and the fervour hasn’t really gone — they still have the hookah, khaat, and the practice of wearing ghoonghat in place,” said Bharadwaj.

Plans are now afoot to make the festival an annual feature. “Yeh aaj bhi ek gaon hi hain, NCR ka hi sahi. The road is broken, there are sewer issues. Par theek hai, gaana-bajana chal raha hai,” said Omwati, 68, a resident.