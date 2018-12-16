Delhi: At fast-track court 304, four convictions in two years

“Zero tolerance towards sexual harassment” is written on a notice board outside court number 304 at Saket district court complex, which had six years ago ordered the hanging of four adult convicts for raping and murdering a 23-year-old woman on December 16, 2012.

The death sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court, which stated that they had committed a “barbaric crime” that had “shaken society’s conscience”.

On January 2, 2013, court number 304 was designated as a fast-track court to ensure swift justice in cases of sexual offences against women.

So far, the December 16 case is the only one in which it has handed out death penalty. In January 2017, it had awarded life term to a domestic help for allegedly raping and murdering an 82-year-old woman, but the Delhi High Court acquitted the man, saying medical and forensic evidence ruled out sexual assault.

The court is presided over by a woman judge, and disposes of around 10 cases per month. It has held accused guilty in four cases in the last two years.

A court staff said: “The rest have been acquitted for lack of evidence or because victims turned hostile.”He said that around 200 cases are pending in the court at the moment.