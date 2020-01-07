Delhi: At cycle track launch, Amit Shah takes dig at CM Kejriwal in JNU case

Amit Shah at the launch of the Delhi Development Authority’s ambitious 200-km cycle track project. (Express photo: Anil Sharma) Amit Shah at the launch of the Delhi Development Authority’s ambitious 200-km cycle track project. (Express photo: Anil Sharma)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Monday criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not granting sanction to prosecute those who raised “anti-India slogans”. Referring to the 2016 sedition case, in which former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar is among the accused, he said: “Some students shouted anti-India slogans, said ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’. Tell me, should they not be sent to jail? But Kejriwal is not granting sanction to prosecute them. Who do you want to save, Kejriwal ji?”

On Sunday too, Shah had accused the AAP convenor of “favouring the tukde tukde gang”.

He was speaking at the launch of the Delhi Development Authority’s ambitious 200-km cycle track project. Costing Rs 550 crore, the track will connect business districts, offices, schools, colleges, Metro stations, and forest areas. Shah said around 11 lakh people in the city commute on bicycles at present and that efforts should be made to increase this number to 50 lakh, which would make a major difference to Delhi’s traffic and pollution levels.

According to a senior DDA official, over the years, the network will exceed 200 km. Under phase one, 36 km of the track would be developed. It will connect residential areas in South Delhi such as Tughlaqabad, Greater Kailash, Saket and Nehru Place, and will pass through Jahanpanah forest and other green spaces, said the official.

There will be secure entrance points near residential areas and exit points near places of work and schools, said the official. These points of entry, called ‘Origin Destination plazas’, shall have facilities for washrooms, refreshments, cycle repair and parking.

Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the corridor will loop around the city like a ring and connect Metro stations, bus stands, high density residential areas, business districts and industrial, recreational and educational districts. “The CycleWalk will also connect all master plan greens and make Delhi a city of connected forests and lakes… to promote a healthy lifestyle and provide last-mile connectivity. This will become a safer and greener alternative…,” Puri tweeted.

A senior official said, “Roads and unplanned development have broken large forests into small ones. It’s still possible to connect all forests, so a robust forest ecosystem functions within the city.”

