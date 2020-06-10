Delhi: At all-party meeting, oppn says test more, review opening malls

Sanjay Singh questioned the L-G’s decision to overrule the state government’s policy of reserving beds in government and private hospitals for Delhi residents, stating that it puts the life of Delhiites at risk. Sanjay Singh questioned the L-G’s decision to overrule the state government’s policy of reserving beds in government and private hospitals for Delhi residents, stating that it puts the life of Delhiites at risk.

The all-party meeting called by L-G Anil Baijal Tuesday to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi saw the BJP and Congress demanding increased testing, reviewing the decision to open malls and restaurants, and keeping Metro and schools closed for now. AAP raised the issue of patients from outside Delhi, seeking to know what arrangements were made for them.

The meeting was attended by BJP Delhi president Adesh Gupta, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, and Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary.

Gupta told The Indian Express, “The situation is deteriorating in Delhi due to the Delhi government’s failures, and the situation warrants increasing the number of tests and beds. The government should rise above politics to work with other parties.”

Sanjay Singh questioned the L-G’s decision to overrule the state government’s policy of reserving beds in government and private hospitals for Delhi residents, stating that it puts the life of Delhiites at risk.

“When I asked the Hon’ble L-G if he has taken the decision based on any survey or if he has any concrete plan to fulfill the requirement of increasing the number of beds, he had no answer,” said Singh.

Chaudhary said he asked that a cash transfer of Rs 10,000 be immediately made to the accounts of each coronavirus-affected family in quarantine zones. He also said the government should share data with public on contact tracing and isolation in the city.

