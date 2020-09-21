Delhi: At 36.1°C, hottest September in 5 yrs

New Delhi: Pedestrians cover their heads to shield from the scorching sun, on a hot summer day, in New Delhi, Monday, June 10, 2019. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI6_10_2019_000046B)

Temperature in the capital has been soaring this month due to fewer rainy days and dry winds, making the average maximum temperature in September so far the highest in five years.

On Sunday, the daytime temperature in the city was 36.8 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees above normal for the month.

The average maximum temperature for 20 days so far this month has been 36.1 degrees and the number of rainy days were three, as per data from the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Safdarjung observatory, which is representative of the city.

In previous years, September has recorded higher rainy days and lower average temperatures.

Last year, the average was 35.1 degrees Celsius with six days of rain. In September 2018, the average was 32.7 degrees Celsius with 14 days of rain. In 2017, with seven rainy days, the average temperature was 34.5 degrees Celsius, and in 2016, it was 35 degrees Celsius with three days of rain.

Only in September 2015 did the city get as warm as it is at present, when the average temperature touched 36.1 degrees Celsius with two days of rain.

Moreover, the average reading of 36.1 degrees Celsius is the highest mark the mercury has reached for the month of September since 2011.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre in Delhi, said there would be some relief around September 22-23 when light rainfall could bring the mercury down by a degree or two, but after that it would soar again.

“Presently, we have dry winds from Northwest India, no rainfall and clear skies. All of this is causing a rise in temperature,” he said.

