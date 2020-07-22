Delhi: At 28%, Covid prevalence highest in Central district

On Tuesday, Delhi reported 1,349 new cases and 27 deaths. The total number of confirmed cases reached 1,25,096 while the toll is 3,690. On Tuesday, Delhi reported 1,349 new cases and 27 deaths. The total number of confirmed cases reached 1,25,096 while the toll is 3,690.

Eight of the 11 districts in Delhi have over 20% prevalence of Covid, the serological survey conducted by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to assess the exposure of the virus in the population has shown.

The survey was conducted between June 27 and July 10 with a sample size of 21,387.

The highest prevalence of the disease was found in the Central district with 27.86 % of the population being affected. The lowest prevalence was reported from the South West district at 12.95%. Northeast and Shahdara districts also showed prevalence of over 27%, indicating that the population in these districts has been exposed to the virus to a larger extent than in other areas.

“We are not worried in respect to Delhi. We are partially satisfied as we still need to look at the numbers till they completely stabilise over a period of time. In the first week of July, the number of tests increased to 25,000 samples per day and the positivity rate was 9%. On Monday, the city reported only 954 cases. This means that the strategy developed by the Central government which was followed by Delhi government has worked,” said Rajesh Bhushan, officer on special duty in the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The latest survey, officials said, gives a picture of the situation around June 19-20 as it takes time for antibodies to develop.

Ministry officials also said that regular guidelines were being issued in relation to rapid antigen tests.

In Delhi, on Monday, 75% of all tests conducted were through rapid antigen kits. As per the data shared by Ministry officials, 3,63,172 antigen tests were administered between June 18 and July 21 and the positivity rate was 6.33%. “This means around 23,000 tested positive but a large number also tested negative. Out of those, 2,294 had symptoms and underwent RT-PCR tests. Of these, 348, or 15%, were found to be positive,” Bhushan said.

