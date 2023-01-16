Delhi Assembly Winter Session begins today, administrative tussle between AAP govt and L-G to be discussed

After the heated battle between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi mayoral polls, the legislators of both parties will meet Monday on the first day of the three-day Winter Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, scheduled to start at 11 am.

The Winter Session is expected to go on till Wednesday. The session may also be extended for a few more days depending on the exigencies of the business.

According to officials, on the first day of the session, the members are expected to raise issues under Rule 280. The MLAs are expected to raise the issue of the ongoing administrative tussle between the AAP government and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

According to the list of businesses, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will table the Action Taken Report; 19th annual report of Indraprastha Power Generation Company Limited for the Financial Year 2019 -20 (Hindi and English version); 19th annual report of Pragati Power Corporation Limited for the financial year 2019 -20; annual report of Delhi Transco Limited for the financial year 2019-20, seven annual report of DTU, CAG audit report on annual accounts of the Netaji Subhas University of Technology.

The Delhi Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, will also be presented Monday in the session.