Delhi Assembly to get a watchtower after security breach, hoax bomb threats

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After a security breach and multiple hoax bomb emails, the Delhi government is planning to construct a watchtower and a dedicated patrolling track along the boundary wall of the Vidhan Sabha premises in Civil Lines, said officials.
The project comes in the wake of an incident in April in which a man in a white SUV barreled into the Assembly complex by ramming into Gate No. 2 — a VIP entry point — and evading security personnel. After reaching the premises, the man behind the wheel, Sarabjit Singh, placed a bouquet on Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta’s official vehicle before fleeing.
According to officials, the Public Works Department (PWD) will execute the work. “It has floated a tender for the construction of a watchtower and a patrolling track to improve surveillance and response capabilities within the Assembly premises,” said a senior PWD official.
The project is estimated to cost Rs 94 lakh and is expected to be completed within two months of the award of work.
The move also follows multiple bomb threats received by Speaker Gupta during the Budget Session 2026 in March, which followed into April , prompting a review of security arrangements at the Assembly.
Following the breach, Gupta chaired a high-level meeting attended by officials from Delhi Police, the Intelligence Bureau and the PWD, during which several measures were proposed to strengthen security, said officials.
These included enhanced coordination and real-time information sharing among agencies, deployment of a dedicated mobile patrol vehicle for rapid response, and strengthening access-control infrastructure to prevent forcible entry attempts.
Officials said the proposed watchtower would provide an elevated vantage point for security personnel to monitor activities across the Assembly complex, while the patrolling track would facilitate quicker movement of security teams along the perimeter.
Following the breach and bomb-related mails, Gupta’s security was upgraded to ‘Z’ category , one of the highest levels for civilian protection.
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