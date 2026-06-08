Delhi Assembly to get a watchtower after security breach, hoax bomb threats

The move also follows multiple bomb threats received by Speaker Gupta during the Budget Session 2026 in March, which followed into April , prompting a review of security arrangements at the Assembly. (File Photo)

After a security breach and multiple hoax bomb emails, the Delhi government is planning to construct a watchtower and a dedicated patrolling track along the boundary wall of the Vidhan Sabha premises in Civil Lines, said officials.

The project comes in the wake of an incident in April in which a man in a white SUV barreled into the Assembly complex by ramming into Gate No. 2 — a VIP entry point — and evading security personnel. After reaching the premises, the man behind the wheel, Sarabjit Singh, placed a bouquet on Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta’s official vehicle before fleeing.

According to officials, the Public Works Department (PWD) will execute the work. “It has floated a tender for the construction of a watchtower and a patrolling track to improve surveillance and response capabilities within the Assembly premises,” said a senior PWD official.