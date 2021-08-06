Delhi Assembly to challenge GNCDT Act in Supreme Court

The Delhi Assembly will approach the Supreme Court against the Centre’s decision to “curtail its powers” by amending a key Constitutional provision, Speaker Ram Niwas Goel announced Friday.

Goel was referring to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, which was cleared in both Houses of the Parliament in March despite stiff resistance put up by the Opposition parties. The amended Act was notified on April 27.

“The Assembly has decided to approach the apex court against the decision. We will not challenge the entire Act but certain provisions of it that curtails the powers of the committees of the Assembly. The call on whether or not the entire Act will be challenged will be taken by the government. I cannot comment on that aspect,” Goel said in a press conference.

Through the amendment, a provision in the original GNCTD Act, 1991, has been added, barring the Assembly or its committees from making rules to take up matters concerning day-to-day administration, or to conduct inquiries in relation to administrative decisions.

This has effectively derailed many Assembly committees, particularly two that are dealing with issues related to the north east Delhi riots. The amended Act also states that the Lt Governor’s opinion shall be obtained before the Delhi government takes any executive action based on decisions taken by the Cabinet or any individual minister.

Goel told The Indian Express that a decision to challenge certain provisions of the Act was taken after the Supreme Court gave a favourable verdict in the case involving the Assembly committee on peace and harmony examining the role of Facebook in the north east Delhi riots that took place in February, 2020.

“We believe the court will restore the powers of the Assembly which have been taken away through a law which is completely undemocratic and unconstitutional. We have taken legal consultations on the matter,” Goel said.

Facebook India had approached the court after the Assembly committee had summoned its top executive for appearing before it. On July 9, the SC ruled that the committee has the power to summon the executives of Facebook, refusing to quash the summons.