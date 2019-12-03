Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel passes sexist remark at BJP for bringing women to protest

Ram Niwas Goel said, “I had planned to allow a discussion on the rise of onion prices in House, however, after they allowed women to enter the Assembly premises and pushed them forward to protest, I refuse to entertain it.” Ram Niwas Goel said, “I had planned to allow a discussion on the rise of onion prices in House, however, after they allowed women to enter the Assembly premises and pushed them forward to protest, I refuse to entertain it.”

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel Tuesday chided the BJP for fielding women demanding clean water in the city saying, “You’ve come here wearing bangles as you push forward women to agitate for you. If you had the courage, you would have arrived with men.”

“Himmat hai toh aadmi ko leke aate, chudiyan pehenke aaye aap, auroton ko aage karte hain, agar Vijender Gupta mai himmat hota toh 10-20 ladko ko lekar aate (If you had some courage, you would have arrived with some men to protest. You’ve come here wearing bangles as you push women forward to protest for you. Vijender Gupta had come with 10-20 men if he had the courage),” Goel said.

The demonstration took place around 1.45 pm. The protesters initially stood outside the Assembly premises, hiding the banners and posters under their jackets and sweaters. “When the gate of the Assembly opened for a car, they rushed in shouting slogans. The area was cleared within five minutes,” a security official said.

Goel held Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta responsible for lowering the dignity of the House as he allowed protesters to enter the Assembly. Later, he ordered that Gupta be marshalled out.

Goel also turned down the BJP’s demand for a discussion on the rising prices of onion. “I had planned to allow a discussion on the rise of onion prices in House, however, after they allowed women to enter the Assembly premises and pushed them forward to protest, I refuse to entertain it,” he said.

The two-day session of the Assembly began on Monday.

