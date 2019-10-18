Delhi Assembly Speaker sentenced to six months jail in 2015 trespassing case

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel has been sentenced to six months imprisonment Friday after he was convicted by a court last week for trespassing into the house of a realtor in East Delhi in 2015.

Goel also signed a bail bond of Rs 10,000. After the sentencing, he said, “I will continue with my duties as an MLA. There’s no restriction. Monday I am filing an appeal in a sessions court.” “I am a law-abiding citizen. I have nothing to fear,” Goel added.

The case pertains to an FIR registered by a local builder, Manish Ghai, in which he said that Goel and his supporters raided one of his houses in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar on the night of February 6, 2015 – a day before the Delhi Assembly elections.

However, Goel had earlier refuted the allegations through his lawyer Mohammed Irshad.

“As per the complainant, some labourers were staying at a house that was owned by him (Ghai). He received a call from one of them at about 9.30 pm on February 6, 2015, about Goel and his associates forcibly entering the building and damaging the property,” the police had said in the chargesheet.

Ghai also alleged that the leader and his associates broke a cupboard, drawers, kitchen items, windowpanes, and mirrors in the house.

He added that when the labourers tried to resist, they were allegedly manhandled and physically assaulted.