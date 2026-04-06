Security scare at Delhi Assembly as car driven by masked man breaks through iron gate

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The Delhi Assembly was witness to a security scare on Monday afternoon as a car forced its way through one of the boundary gates of the premises.
The car entered the Assembly premises breaking through Gate No 2 at around 2 PM.
The driver then moved towards the office of the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta. He also placed a flower bouquet near the porch. The car bore a UP registration number, officials told PTI.
The incident has raised “serious” security concerns, and authorities are treating it as a potential “security breach”, officials said.
The incident comes close on the heels of bomb threats received by the Assembly during the recently concluded budget session.
With inputs from PTI
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