Security scare at Delhi Assembly as car driven by masked man breaks through iron gate

Police personnel at Delhi Assembly premises after a car with a Uttar Pradesh registration number forcibly entered Gate No. 2, breaking the iron gate. The driver placed a bouquet there and left. The search for the vehicle is underway, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Video Grab)

The Delhi Assembly was witness to a security scare on Monday afternoon as a car forced its way through one of the boundary gates of the premises.

The car entered the Assembly premises breaking through Gate No 2 at around 2 PM.

The driver then moved towards the office of the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta. He also placed a flower bouquet near the porch. The car bore a UP registration number, officials told PTI.

The incident has raised “serious” security concerns, and authorities are treating it as a potential “security breach”, officials said.

The incident comes close on the heels of bomb threats received by the Assembly during the recently concluded budget session.