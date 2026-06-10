Man who crashed through Delhi Assembly gate in SUV hid in Speaker’s car before fleeing: Police

Following the security breach in the Assembly, the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had chaired a high-level meeting attended by officials of the Delhi Police, the Intelligence Bureau and the Public Works Department. (Representative Image)

Weeks after a 37-year-old man forced his way through the VIP entrance to the Delhi Assembly complex in an SUV, police said that the accused hid in the Speaker’s official vehicle before fleeing the spot in his own car.

Delhi Police filed a chargesheet in the case last week.

Police said that when the accused, Sarabjeet Singh, who is currently in jail, reached the Assembly, he found Gate No. 2 closed and security personnel stationed there. He allegedly crashed through the boom barrier at the gate, drove his Tata Sierra car to the porch area, got off and put down a bouquet of red flowers.