Man who crashed through Delhi Assembly gate in SUV hid in Speaker’s car before fleeing: Police

A 311-page chargesheet reveals that the Punjab man who crashed his SUV into the Delhi Assembly hid inside the Speaker’s official vehicle before making a brief escape.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
3 min readNew DelhiJun 10, 2026 11:12 AM IST
Following the security breach in the Assembly, the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had chaired a high-level meeting attended by officials of the Delhi Police, the Intelligence Bureau and the Public Works Department. (Representative Image)Following the security breach in the Assembly, the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had chaired a high-level meeting attended by officials of the Delhi Police, the Intelligence Bureau and the Public Works Department. (Representative Image)
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Weeks after a 37-year-old man forced his way through the VIP entrance to the Delhi Assembly complex in an SUV, police said that the accused hid in the Speaker’s official vehicle before fleeing the spot in his own car.

Delhi Police filed a chargesheet in the case last week.

Police said that when the accused, Sarabjeet Singh, who is currently in jail, reached the Assembly, he found Gate No. 2 closed and security personnel stationed there. He allegedly crashed through the boom barrier at the gate, drove his Tata Sierra car to the porch area, got off and put down a bouquet of red flowers.

When security officials H C Jai Prakash (CRPF) and ASI Raj Kumar (Security) tried to stop him, he allegedly attempted to run them over with his vehicle, police said. They said that he hid in the Speaker’s vehicle, got back into his own car shortly after, and sped away.

Police said the investigation revealed that the accused’s nephew, Harman, had gone missing from New Delhi on April 1. Extensive efforts to locate him went in vain.

Police also stated that Singh held the administration responsible for his nephew’s disappearance, and also believed that proper action was not taken.

Police said that the investigation revealed that he wanted to draw the attention of the government so that serious efforts would be made to find his missing nephew.

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He travelled to Delhi from Punjab on April 6, the day of the incident, in his car, police said, adding that he bought the bouquet near Panipat that he intended to present to a senior official in the Assembly while expressing his anguish.

The 311-page chargesheet, police said, is based on 44 witnesses, CCTV footage, witness statements, and medical reports, and there is sufficient evidence against Singh.

Singh, along with two of his nephews, had also allegedly travelled towards Nangal in Punjab’s Anandpur Sahib, where Harman’s last known location was traced. An officer associated with the investigation said the three stayed the night in Bareilly and resumed their journey around 3.45 pm on April 4, crossing Moradabad, Ghaziabad, and Sonipat before reaching Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district on April 5.

They visited a gurdwara there. “Sarabjeet does not wear a turban and does not have long hair, but while offering prayers, he had vowed to wear a turban and never cut his hair if Harman was found,” the officer said.

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Following the security breach in the Assembly, the Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, had chaired a high-level meeting attended by officials of the Delhi Police, the Intelligence Bureau, and the Public Works Department.

Several measures, including enhanced coordination and real-time information sharing among agencies, deployment of a dedicated mobile patrol vehicle for rapid response, and strengthening access-control infrastructure to prevent forcible entry attempts, were proposed, said officials.

Following the incident, the security of the Speaker was also upgraded.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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