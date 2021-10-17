New tradition: Ramlila celebrated at Delhi Assembly

Participating in the ‘Sampurn Ramlila’ celebrations at the Delhi Legislative Assembly Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it was the continuation of a new tradition, where all festivals and traditions will be celebrated on the assembly premises.

The CM said that the Vidhan Sabha was considered a “boring and dull” place where various politics and debates took place, but Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel broke the mould by attempting to add a measure of love and peace to its proceedings through the event.

“I wish to congratulate the speaker heartily for his attempts in the Vidhan Sabha to celebrate every festival, irrespective of religion. The Vidhan Sabha is somewhere where there is a lot of politics, disagreements but this is a great initiative to increase the feeling of love and peaceamong members,” he said.

On Dussehra on Friday, Kejriwal had attended the Ramlila at the Red Fort, keeping with tradition.

Talking about the festival on Saturday he said,“This attempt to celebrate every festival here has made it harmonious, lively and beautiful. The initiative to celebrate Ramleela and then Dussehra here is remarkable. This is the victory of good over evil, of justice and righteousness over injustice…” he said.