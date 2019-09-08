Delhi: In meetings with BJP leaders, workers push for GST cut

Delhi BJP workers, in their meetings with Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Hardeep Singh Puri and Nityanand Rai, who are overseeing Assembly poll preparation in the capital, have suggested that senior leaders reduce GST on some items, extend land-pooling policy to villages in green belts, and expedite the process of giving legal status to unauthorised colonies.

Advertising

A senior BJP leader said workers in the West district emphasised on extension of the land-pooling policy, under which owners or groups of owners can pool land parcels of any size for development. Workers in another district-level meeting, on the other hand, suggested a decrease in GST on some items under the 18% tax slab.

Several workers also said regularisation of unauthorised colonies could be a game changer for the party in the elections. Puri, the Union Urban Affairs Minister, had earlier announced the Centre’s plan to confer ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi. The issue may be brought to the Cabinet soon.

Delhi BJP general secretary Rajesh Bhatia said the three leaders are taking meetings in groups, and at least seven of the 14 districts have been covered. He said that besides feedback, the sessions are meant to send out a message that the party respects workers. District presidents, councillors, mandal presidents and officer bearers attend these meetings.

Advertising

Senior leaders present at the meet said Javadekar asked the workers to take help from Puri and Rai to get their problems solved.

The Delhi BJP, which won all seven seats in the Lok Sabha polls, faces a harder task in the Assembly elections, where it will take on the Aam Aadmi Party.

Recently, senior leadership of the party had told its state unit not to criticise various “freebies” being doled by AAP in the run-up to the polls, and to speak in “one voice” when it came to issues concerning the capital. Javadekar has till now met with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, state general secretary organisation Siddharthan and MPs from the state.

Protest near CM residence

Members of BJP’s youth wing, the Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha, Saturday staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence demanding that the Delhi government give prosecution sanction in the 2016 JNU sedition case. The activists tried to move past a barricade near Kejriwal’s Flagstaff Road residence, but were stopped by police and taken to a nearby police station, from where they were released later. They also raised slogans against the Delhi government and tore down posters and banners outside the Chief Minister’s residence.

As reported by The Indian Express, the Delhi government is set to turn down a request for sanction to prosecute former JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in a 2016 sedition case.

Kejriwal had Friday said the Delhi government has not yet taken any decision on the prosecution sanction against Kumar and others. He added that the home department will take an appropriate decision after considering all facts.