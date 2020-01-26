Delhi assembly polls: Kapil Mishra barred from campaigning for 48 hrs over tweets

Mishra compared polls to India-Pakistan contest. (File Photo) Mishra compared polls to India-Pakistan contest. (File Photo)

A day after an FIR was registered against BJP candidate Kapil Mishra for his tweets comparing the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections to an India-Pakistan contest and calling Shaheen Bagh “mini-Pakistan”, the Election Commission Saturday barred him from campaigning for 48 hours.

The EC’s order came into effect on 5 pm Saturday. In a statement, the Delhi CEO office said, “ECI has condemned the statements made by Mishra through Twitter on January 22 and 23 and has barred him from holding any public meeting, processions, rallies, roadshows, interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print and social media) in connection with ongoing elections for a period of 48 hours.”

The EC, in its order, said it had considered “all the documents and relevant facts” and found the tweets violate the Model Code of Conduct.

It is learnt that more of Mishra’s tweets are being monitored and could be referred to the EC for cognizance.

The Election Commission had earlier asked Twitter to remove the tweets by Mishra, and a showcause notice was issued to him by returning officer Banbari Lal for “violation of poll code”. Mishra responded to the notice, but the RO did not find his response satisfactory.

Mishra had said on Shaheen Bagh, “It is likely that in these protests, there are present separatists and rogue elements from across the border, using women to propagate their seditious ideals and hurt India administratively and economically.”

He also defended his India versus Pakistan statement, saying he had “merely referred to two countries, two entities who are not involved in any election process at the national level at present”.

The former AAP leader was removed as minister by the AAP government in 2017.

