Delhi Assembly polls: JJP ‘identifies’ 18 potential seats

The Jannayak Janta Party has identified 18 “potential” seats to contest from in the February 11 Assembly polls in Delhi, party leader and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala Tuesday said.

“Over the next 2-3 days, we will have a meeting and, thereafter, decide which seats should be viable for us to contest,” Chautala said.

Chautala, who is also the Delhi incharge of the JJP, had earlier announced that the party would also bring out its manifesto for the assembly election, which will be held on February 8.

The JJP is eyeing seats along Delhi-Haryana border, which have a sizeable Jat population, party sources said. Among the seats that JJP has discussed are Najafgarh, Mundka, Bawana, Narela, Bijwasan, Matiyala, Palam, Mahipalpur, Mehrauli, Nangloi Jaat, Badarpur, Dewli and Chhatarpur.

