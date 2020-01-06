Election Commission to announce Delhi Assembly poll dates today

The poll panel has convened a press conference this noon and the announcement is likely to be made at 3.30 pm. The poll panel has convened a press conference this noon and the announcement is likely to be made at 3.30 pm.

The Election Commission of India is likely to announce dates for Delhi Assembly polls today. The poll panel has convened a press conference this noon and the announcement is likely to be made at 3.30 pm.

The term of the 70-member House ends on February 22, 2020. The election is likely to be a face-off between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking re-election after recording a massive win in 2015. The party has roped in election strategist Prashant Kishor to boost its campaign. Kishor’s political consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) will devise Kejriwal’s campaigns ahead of elections.

The party launched its campaign last month, with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia saying he was confident of success. The party also revealed its slogan – ‘Ache beete 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal (Past 5 years have been good, keep going with Kejriwal’).

The BJP, meanwhile, may not declare its chief ministerial face and fight the election on Prime Minister Modi’s name. Setting the tone for the upcoming elections, Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi have begun addressing rallies in the capital.

In the 2015 elections, AAP won 67 of 70 seats, while BJP grabbed 3 seats. Congress failed to win a single seat

