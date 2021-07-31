Delhi Assembly passes resolution seeking repeal of farm laws

The Delhi Assembly Friday passed a resolution demanding repeal of the three agricultural laws and “expressed concern” over the Centre not heeding to demands of the farmers protesting against the laws in Punjab, Haryana and the borders of the national capital.

AAP MLA Jarnail Singh, the party’s Punjab co-incharge, moved the resolution, which was adopted through a voice vote.

BJP MLAs present in the House opposed it, with the Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri claiming that the laws will help farmers double their earnings.

“This House notes with concern that the Union Government has not heeded to the demands by the farmers for withdrawal of the farm laws in spite of their peaceful protests. Keeping in view the genuine demand of the farmers and also the fact that many farmers have lost their lives in this long struggle; this House strongly recommends that the Union Government should immediately repeal the three farm laws and call the farmers’ association for talks to understand their grievances,” said the resolution.

Bidhuri claimed that farm produce and incomes of farmers have doubled under the Modi government. “Incidentally, one of the three laws have also been implemented by the Delhi government. These laws will help increase farm produce, double the income of farmers, bring happiness, expand mandis and increase procurement,” he said.