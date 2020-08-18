Delhi Assembly panel says will summon Facebook officials

Chadha heads the panel

Saying that it has received complaints against Facebook for allegedly turning a blind eye to hate speech, the Delhi Assembly’s committee on peace and harmony has taken a decision to summon the company’s officials, including its public policy director Ankhi Das.

The committee said it has received complaints that Facebook has been “turning a blind eye to mass manufacturing and propagation of vile, hateful communal content which are not only bad in taste but have potential to erupt violence and riot-like situation”. It said the complaints refer to an article in the Wall Street Journal.

Raghav Chadha, AAP leader and committee chairman, told The Indian Express: “A notice will be issued to office-bearers of Facebook, cyber experts, and experts who closely monitor the social media platform. They will be called and asked to make depositions before the committee. Notices will be sent to them subsequently.”

In a press release, the committee stated: “…(to) obviate any attempt or overtures by vested interests to create disruption or engender communal disharmony…the Delhi Legislative assembly’s committee has decided to delve into the issue and apprehend any devious conspiracy…”

The committee said it will convene a meeting this week and initiate proceedings soon.

