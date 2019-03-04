Toggle Menu
Delhi Assembly panel pitches for an independent legislaturehttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/delhi-assembly-panel-pitches-for-an-independent-legislature-5609341/

Delhi Assembly panel pitches for an independent legislature

“Except for a few posts, the Secretariat of Delhi Assembly comprises of officers and officials posted by the government/executive,” it states. The nine-member panel prepared the report and adopted it on February 22.

Delhi assembly speaker, Ram Niwas Goel, delhi, delhi news, exemption from gps installation, gps, delhi govt, indian express
The panel cites the Constitution, which provides for independent secretariats for the Parliament and state legislatures, to safeguard them from executive “pressure”. (file photo)

A panel, chaired by Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, pitched for “independent administrative and financial authority” of the House, to correct the “anomaly” of its dependence on the executive. The report notes that under the constitutional scheme of separation of powers, the legislature cannot function with a secretariat which is not independent from the executive— in this case, the Delhi government.

“Except for a few posts, the Secretariat of Delhi Assembly comprises of officers and officials posted by the government/executive,” it states. The nine-member panel prepared the report and adopted it on February 22.

The panel cites the Constitution, which provides for independent secretariats for the Parliament and state legislatures, to safeguard them from executive “pressure”.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Manoj Tiwari faces flak for wearing ‘Army colours’, says he was expressing solidarity
2 Vote for a PM who our enemy fears: SAD chief in Jalalabad
3 State to implement amended RTE Act from current session: SCERT director