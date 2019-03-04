Delhi Assembly panel pitches for an independent legislature

A panel, chaired by Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, pitched for “independent administrative and financial authority” of the House, to correct the “anomaly” of its dependence on the executive. The report notes that under the constitutional scheme of separation of powers, the legislature cannot function with a secretariat which is not independent from the executive— in this case, the Delhi government.

“Except for a few posts, the Secretariat of Delhi Assembly comprises of officers and officials posted by the government/executive,” it states. The nine-member panel prepared the report and adopted it on February 22.

The panel cites the Constitution, which provides for independent secretariats for the Parliament and state legislatures, to safeguard them from executive “pressure”.