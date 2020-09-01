Delhi Assembly panel links riots to social media messages

At a press conference, Raghav Chadha demanded that Facebook be treated as a co-accused in the riots. On summoning Facebook executives, he said that will be done "for the sake of natural justice".

Delhi Assembly’s committee on peace and harmony Monday said that “prima facie” it appears Facebook “played a role” in aggravating the Northeast Delhi riots, and announced its decision to examine the role of WhatsApp in the spread of violence.

Committee chairperson Raghav Chadha based his assertion on depositions made by Chhattisgarh-based journalist Awesh Tiwari who has lodged an FIR against Facebook India’s policy head Ankhi Das, and independent journalists Kunal Purohit and Subhash Gatade. Facebook officials did not respond to email and texts seeking a comment.

“The committee through its chairman Raghav Chadha has prima facie found Facebook complicit in Delhi riots of February 2020 on the premise of incriminatory material produced on record by the witnesses as well as their scathing depositions before the Committee, and thus deciding to summon the Facebook officials in its next meeting in order to examine them on oath and determine on their culpability,” an official statement said.

The committee, formed on March 2, said it had taken up the case after receiving “multiple complaints” against the social media giant, days after The Wall Street Journal published a story on the company’s India unit.

At a press conference, Chadha demanded that Facebook be treated as a co-accused in the riots. On summoning Facebook executives, he said that will be done “for the sake of natural justice”.

