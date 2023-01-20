scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Delhi Assembly nod to supplementary grant of Rs 1,028 cr for Yamuna

Additional grants of Rs 100 crore for road work under Mukhyamantri Sadak Yojana, Rs 800 crore for road maintenance, construction of additional classrooms, and re-modelling of hospitals, Rs 50 crore for Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana, and Rs 75 crore for SC/ST Welfare were also approved by the Assembly.

A Raj Niwas official said the Deputy CM's statements were nothing but "habitual, blatant lies aimed at protecting his government's abject incompetence and failure, now that the NGT (National Green Tribunal) has exposed their contemptuous neglect of the Supreme Court and the Yamuna".
Delhi Assembly nod to supplementary grant of Rs 1,028 cr for Yamuna
The Delhi Assembly Thursday approved a supplementary grant of Rs 1,028 crore to the Delhi Jal Board for cleaning the Yamuna.

Additional grants of Rs 100 crore for road work under Mukhyamantri Sadak Yojana, Rs 800 crore for road maintenance, construction of additional classrooms, and re-modelling of hospitals, Rs 50 crore for Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana, and Rs 75 crore for SC/ST Welfare were also approved by the Assembly.

Presenting the proposal for the Yamuna, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The L-G (Lieutenant Governor) made every possible effort to stop the work of cleaning the Yamuna by putting pressure on the officers. Despite the budget being approved by the House, work of the Delhi Jal Board was stopped. They tried to stop the projects earlier. When the projects did not stop, they stopped the funds, but the work of cleaning the Yamuna is still on,” he said.

A Raj Niwas official said the Deputy CM’s statements were nothing but “habitual, blatant lies aimed at protecting his government’s abject incompetence and failure, now that the NGT (National Green Tribunal) has exposed their contemptuous neglect of the Supreme Court and the Yamuna”.

The official further said, “The current L-G took over around seven months back and has, since then, taken concrete steps that have visibly started showing results in Najafgarh drain and Yamuna. Deputy CM should have cited specific instances of L-G stopping works of cleaning Yamuna. But he did not, because nothing of this sort happened. He is lying through the teeth blatantly to cover his failure, which is their (AAP leaders’) characteristic style. He should do better.”

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 04:26 IST
