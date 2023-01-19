A day after ruckus in House, Delhi Assembly may take up Privileges Committee report again today

Proceedings of the Delhi Assembly will resume Thursday, a day after it was adjourned over the findings of a Privileges Committee report alleging a conspiracy to derail the functioning of the city’s government hospitals in the run-up to the municipal elections last December.

Government sources said Thursday’s proceedings were expected to revolve around the same report even as sources in the bureaucracy questioned the timing of it having been “leaked.”

Sloganeering Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs had stormed the well demanding that Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Health Secretary Amit Singla and Principal Secretary Finance Dr Ashish Chandra Verma be sacked over the report titled ‘Sabotaging the Functioning of OPD Counters in Delhi Government Hospitals at the Behest of the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor.’

Sources in the bureaucracy alleged that the sole purpose of “leaking” the report to the media was “influencing the Constitution Bench of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India through wide circulation” in social, print and electronic media.

Reports of the Committees of the Legislative Assembly of Delhi are ‘confidential’ until they are presented to the House, an official said.

Rule 172(6) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, 1997, provides “all evidence tendered before the Committee shall be treated as secret or confidential until the presentation of the report of the Committee to the House”, an official pointed out.

Additionally, the official said, paragraph 38 of the same report accepted the applicability of confidentiality prescribed in Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, 1997.

According to the report, Out Patient Department (OPD) counters across Delhi government hospitals were allegedly left unmanned “for months” because bureaucrats did not renew the service contracts of contractual employees, leaving the poor in the lurch.