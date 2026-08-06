Delhi Assembly may scrap B&B policy in upcoming Monsoon Session

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A month after a blaze in Hauz Rani at Flourish Stay Bed & Breakfast (B&B) killed 23 people, a bill to repeal the government’s B&B policy is on the agenda in the Legislative Assembly’s upcoming Monsoon Session, Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Wednesday. The sixth session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly is scheduled from August 7 to 11.
Apart from this, two Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports and a notification concerning the electricity regulator will also be laid on the table of the House. Further, three Bills relating to the time-bound delivery of public services, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and bed-and-breakfast establishments will also be introduced, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) decided.
The BAC meeting was attended by Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Chief Whip Abhay Verma, Om Prakash Sharma, Som Dutt, Jitender Mahajan and Suriender Kumar.
The bill proposing the repeal of The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Incredible India) Bed and Breakfast Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2007, along with its amendment acts of 2010 and 2021 will also be introduced.
The Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services) Bill, 2026, which provides for the repeal of the earlier Delhi (Right of Citizens to Time Bound Services) Act, 2011 will also be introduced. The Delhi Cabinet had last month approved the bill, which seeks to make time-bound delivery of government services a legal right. Under it, government officials could face a penalty of Rs. 250 for every day of delay, up to a maximum of Rs. 5,000, if they fail to deliver notified public services within the prescribed timeline without sufficient reason.
The third Bill on the agenda proposes an amendment to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board Act, 2010.
Further, Finance Minister Rekha Gupta will also lay two CAG reports in the House.
Meanwhile, Power Minister Ashish Sood will also lay a notification and corrigendum concerning the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (Terms and Conditions for Open Access) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2026.
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