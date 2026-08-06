Delhi Assembly may scrap B&B policy in upcoming Monsoon Session

The bill proposing the repeal of The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Incredible India) Bed and Breakfast Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2007, along with its amendment acts of 2010 and 2021 will also be introduced.

A month after a blaze in Hauz Rani at Flourish Stay Bed & Breakfast (B&B) killed 23 people, a bill to repeal the government’s B&B policy is on the agenda in the Legislative Assembly’s upcoming Monsoon Session, Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Wednesday. The sixth session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly is scheduled from August 7 to 11.

Apart from this, two Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports and a notification concerning the electricity regulator will also be laid on the table of the House. Further, three Bills relating to the time-bound delivery of public services, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and bed-and-breakfast establishments will also be introduced, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) decided.