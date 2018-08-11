Delhi Assembly: House passes resolution demanding Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash’s removal

Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash

The Delhi Assembly Friday passed two resolutions, including one demanding the “removal” of Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, alleging a nexus between him and the Opposition to derail the CCTV project. “This House also resolves that the delay that occurred in implementing this decision… needs detailed examination… by appropriate house committee,” said a resolution.

Senior officials, on condition of anonymity, dismissed the resolution as a “futile exercise for publicity”. However, they hinted that the Cabinet’s sanction to the project could run into rough weather. “The proposal talks about installing 2,000 CCTVs in every constituency. There is lack of clarity in the absence of an SoP. There are other problems that will come out,” an official claimed.

The other resolution said the government should not grant permission to officers to challenge decisions of the House, its committees or Speaker in courts.

