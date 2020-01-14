Poll prep: Sonia meets Cong leaders

“Most of the leaders agreed,” said one of the people at the meeting. “Leaders such as Arvinder Singh Lovely, J P Aggarwal and Ajay Maken have strong support in their constituencies, which could benefit the party,” he said. “Most of the leaders agreed,” said one of the people at the meeting. “Leaders such as Arvinder Singh Lovely, J P Aggarwal and Ajay Maken have strong support in their constituencies, which could benefit the party,” he said.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with senior Delhi leaders Monday and asked them to contest the February 8 assembly elections. Ajay Maken, J P Agarwal, Rajesh Lilothia, Nasib Singh and Arvinder Singh Lovely were at the 10 Janpath meeting.

Sources said that while discussing the campaign plan, Sonia suggested senior leaders contest to increase the party’s chances in their strongholds.

“Most of the leaders agreed,” said one of the people at the meeting. “Leaders such as Arvinder Singh Lovely, J P Aggarwal and Ajay Maken have strong support in their constituencies, which could benefit the party,” he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App