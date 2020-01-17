Delhi Assembly elections: Ready to give RJD 4 seats, says Congress

Congress Delhi unit President Subhash Chopra Congress Delhi unit President Subhash Chopra

The Congress is ready to give the Rashtriya Janata Dal four seats to contest in the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections, even as it will come up with its own list of candidates on Friday, sources said on Thursday. Though the seats to be given to the RJD are yet to be decided, those with pockets of voters from Bihar will be preferred, sources added.

Congress Delhi unit President Subhash Chopra said: “We have discussed most of the seats and the list will be out tomorrow.”

Asked about senior party leaders contesting the elections, Chopra said the Congress high command will decide on the issue.

“I will, however, not contest as I have to manage the elections,” he added.

According to the sources, with the coalition with the RJD, the party aims to neutralise BJP leader Manoj Tiwari’s influence among Delhi voters. There is a sizeable number of voters from Bihar and Eastern Uttar Pradesh in the national capital.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App