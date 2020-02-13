Delhi elections: Over a million people joined party within 24 hours of victory, claims AAP

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, family and party leaders greet supporters after election victory at the AAP HQ in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, family and party leaders greet supporters after election victory at the AAP HQ in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

After its stupendous victory in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Thursday claimed that within 24 hours of winning the Delhi Assembly elections, over one million people joined the party.

“More than 1 million people have joined AAP within 24 hours of our massive victory,” the party tweeted.

"More than 1 million people have joined AAP within 24 hours of our massive victory. To join AAP, give a missed a call on: 9871010101"



For people who wish to join AAP, the triumphant party tweeted a number — 9871010101 — asking them to give a missed call.

AAP returned to power on Tuesday bagging 62 of 70 Assembly seats in Delhi, while the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) secured eight seats. Overwhelmed by the landslide victory, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal thanked Delhi voters for reposing their faith in him.

Kejriwal will take oath as the chief minister for a third consecutive term at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on February 16. The oath-taking ceremony will be a “Delhi-specific” event where no chief minister or political leaders from other states will be invited, informed AAP leader Gopal Rai. The entire seven-member Cabinet will be sworn in together, said senior leader Manish Sisodia, who was Deputy CM in the previous term, a post that sources said he will continue to hold.

