Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘guarantee card’ promises 24×7 power supply, clean water

Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal at an event in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal at an event in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Ahead of the February 8 Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal Sunday came out with a ‘Guarantee Card’, promising uninterrupted power supply and clean water to its citizens. Besides, Kejriwal promised to reduce air pollution in Delhi by three times, a clean Yamuna and housing for every slum dweller.

Safe travel for women, quality healthcare and free bus ride for school students were among the “ten guarantees” promised by Kejriwal. “We will plant more than two crore trees to make Delhi green,” the card reads.

Kejriwal further said no private school would be allowed to arbitrarily increase fees. “As long as there is an honest government in Delhi, parents need not worry. No private school in Delhi will be allowed to arbitrarily decide its fees. Like the last five years, we will continue to control the fees,” Kejriwal said.

The CM also guaranteed quality and free healthcare to every citizen of Delhi besides better waste management practices.

The party had earlier come out with a report card that was distributed among voters during a door-to-door outreach. In its report card, the Aam Aadmi Party listed good education and free health facility as its top achievements in its five-year term in Delhi.

Kejriwal will file his nomination on Monday from the New Delhi constituency.

