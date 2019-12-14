‘Welcome aboard’: Arvind Kejriwal ties up with Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC ahead of Delhi polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to tie up with the Prashant Kishor-led political consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) to boost its campaign ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections early next year.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi CM said, “Happy to share that IndianPAC is coming on-board with us. Welcome aboard!”

Happy to share that @indianpac is coming on-board with us. Welcome aboard! — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 14, 2019

In no time, the political consultancy responded to the AAP chief’s announcement and acknowledged that the party proved to be the “toughest” competitor to the Congress during the Punjab elections in 2017.

“After Punjab results, we acknowledged you as the toughest opponent that we have ever faced. Happy to join forces now with @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty,” it posted on the micro-blogging site.

After Punjab results, we acknowledged you as the toughest opponent that we have ever faced. Happy to join forces now with @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty. https://t.co/5Rcz4ie6Xs — I-PAC (@IndianPAC) December 14, 2019

The announcement comes days after news surfaced that IPAC may be tying up with the DMK, the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu, and months after it joined hands with Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal. Both TN and Bengal go to polls in 2021.

Kishor is credited for helping the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) win an absolute majority in the 2014 general elections. This was Kishor’s second association with the BJP after successfully devising its campaign for the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections which saw Modi becoming chief minister for the third time.

He broke away from the BJP in 2015 and reformulated the CAG as Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC). He joined Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and strategised the election campaign for the Janata Dal (United) during the 2015 Assembly elections.

In 2017, he was roped in by the Grand Old Party for the Punjab Assembly elections.

Kishor also had a small stint with the YSR Congress party in Andhra Pradesh.

