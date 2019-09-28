Delhi assembly elections: AAP got autos, BJP targets e-rickshaws for campaign

In the run up to next year’s Assembly polls, the BJP plans to get e-rickshaw drivers on its side with a campaign centred around their needs, much like the Aam Aadmi Party’s push for auto-rickshaws in the capital, many of which have ‘I Love Kejriwal’ painted on the back.

With the number of e-rickshaws crossing the 1 lakh mark, Delhi BJP leaders said owners of these vehicles form a substantial voter base, and the vehicles can be used to paste banners and stickers ahead of the polls. To this end, there will be a series of outreach programmes with e-rickshaw associations where leaders will listen to their demands and put pressure on the government to get them approved.

Last week, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Kapil Mishra, who left AAP for BJP, met a faction of e-rickshaw owners at Jantar Mantar, who pressed that at least 200 out of the 236 roads where the vehicles are barred from entry be opened to them.

Tiwari said, “They don’t get benefit of free electricity as there are hardly any charging and parking points for them… and they are forced to stand anywhere. This leads to frequent challans. We will put pressure on the Delhi government to provide these facilities, or we will give it to them when we come to power. We also demand that they be exempted from fitness and service tax.”

While they started plying in 2012, in the past five years, e-rickshaws have seen an exponential growth. There are 71,092 e-rickshaws registered with the Delhi government, while their actual number is above one lakh.

Several drivers and owners are people are from the Purvanchali community who live in JJ clusters — a vote bank that supported the AAP in the Assembly polls last time. Delhi BJP vice-president Jai Prakash said e-rickshaws were given legal status by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and the party will keep their demands in mind while preparing Delhi’s manifesto.

Unchecked growth of these vehicles, however, has been a matter of concern in the capital. The Delhi Traffic Police issued over 1,65,000 challans in 2018 to owners for offences such as entering a one-way lane, overloading, wrong parking and underage driving.

AAP MLA Jarnail Singh had recently demanded framing of a policy to regulate them.