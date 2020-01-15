Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: AAP announces candidates for all 70 seats

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will contest from the New Delhi seat. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will contest from the New Delhi seat.

The Aam Aadmi Party Tuesday announced its list of 70 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections, to be held on February 8. The party has fielded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi Assembly seat and his deputy Manish Sisodia from the Patparganj seat.

The list of candidates also includes seven switch-overs from the Congress, and one each from the BJP and the BSP. Incidentally, among the nine, five had joined AAP barely two days ago.

The BJP and Congress are yet to declare the names of their candidates for the upcoming polls.

Here is the list of AAP candidates who will contest the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections:

This page will be updated as and when the names of the BJP and Congress candidates are announced.

