‘Ache beete 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal’: AAP to kickstart Delhi Assembly poll campaign

Massive hoardings with ‘Ache beete 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal’ seen at the event in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Mallica Joshi) Massive hoardings with ‘Ache beete 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal’ seen at the event in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Mallica Joshi)

A day after launching the free wifi service in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday will kickstart its campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections next year under the banner ‘Ache beete 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal‘. The AAP has tied up with Prashant Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), which will be managing its political campaign and funding.

However, neither Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal nor Kishor attended the event.

Explaining the idea behind the slogan, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The call has come from people who say things have been very good for the past 5 years.”

He added that the party on December 24 will unveil a report card of its performance in the past five years.

“On 24th, we will launch a report card of the past 5 years. MLAs and leaders will go to 35 lakh households to share this with the people. 700 rallies for 10 days starting next week and 10 big townhall meetings,” he said.

The tie-up with I-PAC was already visible on the ground as the party’s headquarters in New Delhi wore a different look with massive hoardings, a stage for its MLAs, a team of young women and men at a registration desk.

I-PAC is a political advocacy group that has managed and run election campaigns of several different political parties, including BJP (2014 Lok Sabha elections) and Congress (2017 Punjab assembly elections).

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with other AAP leaders at the event in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Mallica Joshi) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with other AAP leaders at the event in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Mallica Joshi)

On Thursday, the chief minister inaugurated the long-awaited free WiFi scheme at ITO, even as mobile internet was blocked in several parts of the city for four hours. Over a hundred WiFi hotspots have been installed across Delhi.

At the inauguration, Kejriwal said, “Providing free WiFi connection to the people was the last promise on our manifesto, and I believe this is the first and the only government in Delhi to have fulfilled all the promises it has made in the manifesto.”

“By evening, 109 WiFi hotspots will be active and after the completion of the installation of the initial 100 hotspots, 500 hotspots will be installed every week,” he added.

A total of 11,000 WiFi hotspots are to be installed across Delhi. Of these, 4,000 will be installed at bus stops and 7,000 at market places and locations suggested by RWAs. Each hotspot will cover a radius of 80 metres. Of the total, 6,100 hotspots will have a speed of 200 Mbps while 4,900 hotspots will have a speed of 50 Mbps.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd