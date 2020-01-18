Delhi elections 2020: Congress’ first list of candidates includes Arvinder Lovely, Alka Lamba

The Congress announces first list of candidates for next month’s Delhi elections. The Congress announces first list of candidates for next month’s Delhi elections.

The Congress party on Saturday announced a list of 54 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held on February 8.

Among the prominent candidates in the list of candidates are Arvinder Singh Lovely, who has been fielded from Gandhi Nagar constituency, Poonam Azad from Sangar Vihar, former Aam Aadmi Party leader Alka Lamba from Chandni Chowk constituency, and Haroon Yusuf from Ballimaran.

The party has also fielded Adarsh Shastri, the grandson of Lal Bahadur Shastri, who joined the party on Saturday, from Dwarka. Adarsh was formerly with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Meanwhile, former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken has yet not been named in the list. The party still has to release its second list of 16 candidates.

On Friday, the BJP had released its list of 57 candidates. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari’s candidature was not announced in the first list of candidates.

The Aam Aadmi Party had announced their list of 70 candidates for the elections on Wednesday. The party has fielded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi Assembly seat and his deputy Manish Sisodia from the Patparganj seat.

