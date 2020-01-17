Delhi Assembly elections 2020: BJP announces list of 57 candidates

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari’s candidature has not been announced in the first list of candidates. (Express File Photo) Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari’s candidature has not been announced in the first list of candidates. (Express File Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Friday announced a list of 57 candidates out of 70 for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held on February 8. Kapil Mishra, who switched from Aam Aadmi Party to the BJP, will contest from Model Town.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari’s candidature has not been announced in the first list of candidates. Party leader Anil Jha will contest from the Kirari seat, while Vijender Gupta will contest from the Rohini seat. The party has also named four women candidates — Lata Sodhi from Ballimaran, Shikha Rai from Tughlaqabad, Kiran Vaidya from Trilokpuri, and Rekha Gupta from Shalimar Bagh.

The party is yet to announce the names of 13 candidates.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party announced their list of 70 candidates for the elections on Wednesday. The party has fielded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi Assembly seat and his deputy Manish Sisodia from the Patparganj seat.

Congress is yet to declare the names of their candidates for the upcoming polls.

