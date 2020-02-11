Delhi election results highlights: AAP crosses 50 seats in early trends, BJP distant second

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Highlights: Arvind Kejriwal is looking to return for a third stint in power in the national capital. Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Highlights: Arvind Kejriwal is looking to return for a third stint in power in the national capital.

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Highlights: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has stolen a march ahead of BJP and Congress showed early trends as counting began for the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday. While incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is looking to return for a third stint in power in the national capital, the stakes are higher for the BJP, which last formed a government in 1993 and is coming on the back of several state electoral setbacks. The Congress is largely being seen as playing third fiddle in the capital contest. LIVE UPDATES

If exit polls are to be believed, the AAP is set to retain Delhi, with most pollsters giving them more than 50 seats. BJP will improve on the tally of three seats it got the last time but still finish a distant second. Congress, which drew a blank last time, seems set to be routed again, with most exit polls giving it 0-2 seats.

In the 2015 elections, AAP had come to power with a majority of 67 in the Delhi Assembly of 70 seats, garnering 54 per cent of the vote share. BJP polled 32 per cent votes in 2015 even though it surged to 56 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Congress got just 10 per cent of votes in 2015.

#1. Counting of votes for Delhi Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday. According to trends at 8.30 am, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has taken a massive lead and is ahead in 49 seats. The BJP is a distant second with 14 seats while the Congress is yet to open its account. In the 2015 elections, AAP won a stellar 67 seats, while BJP was left with just 3 seats, Congress drew a blank.

#2. At 9 am, AAP has taken a lead in 53 seats while BJP is ahead in 16 seats. Congress has opened its account and is leading in one seat of Ballimaran, which was contested by senior leader Haroon Yusuf.

#3. As of latest figures, among heavyweight candidates, Arvind Kejriwal is leading from New Delhi seat, Manish Sisodia from Patparganj and Atishi from Kalkaji. From BJP, Vijender Gupta is leading in Rohini, Tajinder Bagga from Harinagar. Interestingly, Alka Lamba, who switched sides from AAP to Congress, is trailing in Chandni Chowk.

