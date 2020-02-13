Arvind Kejriwal’s oath ceremony will be ‘Delhi-specific’, no state CMs invited: Gopal Rai

AAP convenor addresses workers and supporters after the party’s victory in the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday. (PTI) AAP convenor addresses workers and supporters after the party’s victory in the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday. (PTI)

The swearing-in ceremony of Delhi Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal at Ramlila Maidan on February 16 will be a “Delhi-specific” event where no chief minister or political leaders from other states will be invited, AAP leader Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

“No chief minister or political leader from other states will be invited for the ceremony that is going to be specific to Delhi,” said Rai.

Kejriwal will take oath with the people of Delhi who have reposed their faith in his leadership, he added.

The AAP on Tuesday registered a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 assembly seats in the election held on February 8.

The entire seven-member Cabinet will be sworn in together, said senior leader Manish Sisodia, who was Deputy CM in the previous term, a post that sources said he will continue to hold.

Sources said that all previous ministers will be repeated. “This is a vote for continuity,” a party leader said.

Another leader said that no first-time MLA will be inducted in the Cabinet this time.

The leader, however, said that the portfolios of ministers had not been decided so far. “It is clear that Sisodia will continue to be Deputy CM and Satyendar Jain will get Health. Some portfolios will change,” the leader said.

Announcing the date for the swearing-in, Sisodia said: “People have voted for Kejriwal’s model of work, his model of development. The verdict has proved that deshbhakti means good education for your children and welfare of people.”

