Delhi Assembly passes censure motion against Opposition after defeat of women quota bill

CM Rekha Gupta said Leader of Opposition, Atishi, did not speak on the issue and claimed there must be some “conspiracy” behind the same. (PTI file photo)

The Delhi Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed a censure motion against the opposition parties, following the defeat of a bill seeking to amend the law on women’s quota law in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking on the matter in the House, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta termed it as a “black chapter” in Indian democracy.

BJP MLAs and leaders, earlier during the day, also staged a protest against the opposition parties on the premises of Vidhan Sabha.

The special one-day Assembly session was called to discuss the bill and pass the censure motion. While moving the motion, Gupta slammed the Opposition for allegedly pursuing narrow political gains and “conspiring” to defeat the Constitution amendment bill to roll out reservation for women, which was passed with voice vote in the House.