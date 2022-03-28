Delhi Assembly briefly adjourned after ruckus over remarks by BJP’s Adesh Gupta

Proceedings in the Delhi Assembly were adjourned for 15 minutes on Monday morning after AAP MLAs entered the well of the House shouting slogans over remarks made by Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

According to AAP leaders, Gupta made derogatory remarks against Kejriwal at a protest held on Sunday against the chief minister’s statements on making the movie The Kashmir Files tax-free in Delhi.

On Monday morning, AAP MLA Mohinder Goel sought an apology from Gupta and demanded that a censure motion be passed against him. Party MLAs then entered the well of the House raising slogans against the BJP. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel asked Mohinder to give his submission in writing and adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

Repeating a derogatory statement made by Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Twitter, Gupta said that abusive words should not be used against anyone.