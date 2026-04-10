Delhi Assembly breach accused admitted to mental health institute for treatment 

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The Uttar Pradesh man arrested for allegedly breaching the Delhi Assembly has been admitted to the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) for mental health treatment while in the Delhi Police custody, The Indian Express has learnt.
Sarabjit Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit, drove his white car into the Delhi Assembly on the afternoon of April 6 after breaking through the VIP gate and boom barrier.
Sources said that Singh displayed violent and non-cooperative behaviour during interrogation, following which he was admitted to the IHBAS located in Trans-Yamuna on Thursday. During the probe, the police found that Sarabjit had been undergoing treatment for depression for the past few years and was on medication.
“Singh is undergoing treatment and is being kept under the observation of doctors at IHBAS while being in the police custody,” an official source said.
His family members have claimed that he had stopped taking his depression medication a few days before the Assembly breach.
He was tracked down by the Delhi Police two hours later in Roop Nagar, located around five kilometres from the Delhi Vidhan Sabha.
After his arrest, he was produced before a city court, which remanded him to eight days of police custody. While taking his remand, the Delhi Police had told the court that the “angle” of a terrorist act also can’t be ruled out without the proper investigations. Maintaining that they needed to know the “purpose” behind his entering the Assembly premises, the police said that the alleged involvement of other persons in the incident also needed to be investigated.
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