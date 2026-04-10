Delhi Assembly breach accused admitted to mental health institute for treatment 

Sources said that Sarabjit Singh displayed violent and non-cooperative behaviour during interrogation, following which he was admitted to the IHBAS hospital.

The Uttar Pradesh man arrested for allegedly breaching the Delhi Assembly has been admitted to the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) for mental health treatment while in the Delhi Police custody, The Indian Express has learnt.

Sarabjit Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit, drove his white car into the Delhi Assembly on the afternoon of April 6 after breaking through the VIP gate and boom barrier.

Sources said that Singh displayed violent and non-cooperative behaviour during interrogation, following which he was admitted to the IHBAS located in Trans-Yamuna on Thursday. During the probe, the police found that Sarabjit had been undergoing treatment for depression for the past few years and was on medication.