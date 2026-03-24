Delhi Vidhan Sabha gets bomb threat through email, hours before Budget

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The Delhi Assembly once again received a bomb threat email Tuesday morning, prompting security agencies to conduct checks on the premises. The threat came a few hours before Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was scheduled to present the 2026–27 Budget in the Assembly.
According to officers, the email threat was sent to the official email ID of the Vidhan Sabha at 7.28 am and to the Speaker’s office at 7.49 am. The Delhi Police, along with officials from the fire department, the Bomb Detection Team, the Bomb Disposal Squad, and the Dog Squad, conducted the checks.
Raja Banthia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), said thorough checks at the Delhi Assembly premises have been conducted, but nothing suspicious has been found so far. Necessary Police arrangements are in place, he said.
On February 23, the Assembly office, the Speaker’s office, the Delhi Secretariat, and two city schools received bomb threat emails, though they were declared hoaxes after investigation. The mail also claimed that there would be blasts in the Delhi Army School, the Red Fort, and the metros in the next three days.
On February 13, around a dozen schools, including Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate, Kendriya Vidyalaya in Gole Market, and Delhi Tamil Education Association on Pusa Road, received bomb threat emails.
Before that, on February 9, around 12 schools, including Delhi Public School, Bal Bharati in Rohini and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, received a bomb threat email, which was later declared a hoax.
On January 29, at least eight schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails from an unknown person, who used a VPN to send the emails. Most earlier email threats remain unsolved by the police.
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