Delhi Vidhan Sabha gets bomb threat through email, hours before Budget

The Delhi Police, along with officials from the fire department, the Bomb Detection Team, the Bomb Disposal Squad, and the Dog Squad, conducted the checks. (File Photo)

The Delhi Assembly once again received a bomb threat email Tuesday morning, prompting security agencies to conduct checks on the premises. The threat came a few hours before Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was scheduled to present the 2026–27 Budget in the Assembly.

According to officers, the email threat was sent to the official email ID of the Vidhan Sabha at 7.28 am and to the Speaker’s office at 7.49 am. The Delhi Police, along with officials from the fire department, the Bomb Detection Team, the Bomb Disposal Squad, and the Dog Squad, conducted the checks.

Raja Banthia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), said thorough checks at the Delhi Assembly premises have been conducted, but nothing suspicious has been found so far. Necessary Police arrangements are in place, he said.