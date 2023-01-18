scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

BJP’s focus to shift to mayoral polls as Delhi Assembly Session concludes today

Deferred for the first time in history after the physical confrontations between AAP and BJP councillors earlier this month, the House will meet to elect the mayor and other office bearers on January 24.

Ruckus between councilors of AAP and BJP during the mayoral polls in Delhi. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)
With the three-day Delhi Assembly scheduled to conclude Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s focus will shift to the mayoral elections, which will be held next week, sources said.

“We are confident that the BJP will exercise significant control over the civic body through ward committees,” a party source said. “The National Executive concluded on Tuesday and the way forward regarding the party’s strategy for the Mayoral polls will now become the focus,” the source added.

On January 6, AAP and BJP councillors came to blows and each party accused the other of “murdering democracy” as soon as the proceedings related to the scheduled mayoral polls commenced over the issue of the swearing-in of nominated councillors.

A discussion over the law and order situation in the city with regard to the Kanjhawala case will also be held during the day in the Delhi Assembly.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 10:42 IST
