Delhi: Assam cop files theft complaint

An IG-rank officer with Assam Police has approached Delhi Police, alleging that three persons stole some of his belongings, while he was trying to pack them at his government accommodation in Bharti Nagar.

Advertising

“My mother-in-law visited the house to pack and send some items to Assam. We sought help from a local officer, who referred us to a woman,” read the FIR, lodged under IPC section 380 (theft).

The woman named in the FIR arrived with two men and helped with the packing. The items were found missing after they left in the afternoon, police said.