Delhi: Asked to take medicines, 35-year-old stabs mother

Delhi Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his mother in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar, after she told him to take his medicines. The accused, who hails from Meghalaya, is mentally challenged and is currently undergoing treatment, police said.

According to police, the incident took place on May 31, when the victim (56) was at home with her son and daughter. “The matter was reported to police by the victim’s daughter, who said her brother’s treatment was going on at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital. The doctor had prescribed him several medicines. As he had not been taking his medicines for the last 24 hours, his mother forced him to take the pills, which enraged him,” a senior police officer said.

The accused then picked up a knife and allegedly told her she was trusting the doctor more than god. “He stabbed his mother thrice, and she raised an alarm for help. His sister, along with another relative rescued her after stopping the accused. She was taken to AIIMS, where she is recuperating,” an official said.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving the PCR call. “The accused was taken into custody. An FIR was registered under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) at Vasant Vihar police station,” said a senior police officer. He was produced before a Delhi court, from where he was referred to the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) for medical treatment,” the officer added.

