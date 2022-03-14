Delhi: Asked to move car, 3 policemen ‘beat up’ traffic cop; held

Three Delhi Police personnel have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a traffic police inspector at South Delhi’s Hauz Khas. Police said the inspector had asked them to move their car as it was parked on the wrong side of the road, but the accused got angry and allegedly attacked him.

Police said the three personnel, constable Ashok Kumar, head constable Sarnam, and constable Manoj, have been booked under IPC sections 186 (voluntarily obstructing public servant), 353 (assaulting public servant) and 332 (causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty). The complainant, inspector Rajendra Prasad (51), is posted at CR Park and Hauz Khas area in the traffic unit.

In the FIR registered, he said he and three other police personnel were conducting a ‘special drive’ against persons involved in improper parking or encroachment on Thursday. The team had prosecuted 59 vehicles found breaking rules. During the drive, around 9 pm, Prasad noticed a white Creta, with tinted windows, parked on the wrong side and obstructing traffic.

“I saw two young persons sitting in front and two more in the backseat. I told the person in the driver’s seat to move ahead as they were blocking traffic, but he didn’t listen or understand as I was communicating through hand signals. When they didn’t follow my directions, I called HC Bhagirath to prosecute the car through VOCA (violation on camera app)… As he clicked a picture of the car, one occupant got out and… told him not to (take action) as he was from the Delhi Police… I told him (head constable) to prosecute the vehicle,” reads the FIR.

The accused then started to argue with the inspector and his team. They told Prasad they are waiting for a friend and won’t budge, and got into a heated argument. “Constable Ashok Kumar slapped me and his associate (HC Sarnam) also got out of the car. They assaulted me… I tried to save myself and cried for help… Both men tried to escape, but I didn’t let them. However, the car driver fled…,” he alleged.

The inspector said Kumar and Sarnam were caught while Manoj was nabbed while trying to escape with help from a TSR driver nearby. “I was assaulted in uniform while discharging official duty,” reads the FIR.