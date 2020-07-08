Delhi: Asked for salary dues, salon owner sets dog on employee, arrested

The accused has been arrested (Representational Image) The accused has been arrested (Representational Image)

A beauty parlour owner was arrested for allegedly setting her dog on her employee, when the latter asked for her salary dues. Police said Sapna (39) was injured and received at least 15 stitches on her face and neck.

Sapna said she worked at the parlour in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area for one-and-a-half months before the nationwide lockdown was imposed and had left the job on March 22.

“On Thursday, the woman lodged a complaint where she stated that one Rajni provoked her dog to bite her when she went to ask for her dues. A case under IPC sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) has been registered and the accused has been arrested,” DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

“In her complaint, Sapna alleged when she asked her employer, Rajni, about her dues on June 11, Rajni called her to her house in Khirki Extension. The victim went to Rajni’s house, where she was asked by the woman to do some work for money. When the victim refused to do so, the woman threatened her and set her dog to attack her,” a senior police officer said.

As Sapna screamed, Rajni asked her not to shout as people would gather after hearing her cry. Sapna was rushed to Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital, from where she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital.

