Delhi: ASI tests COVID-19 positive, Kalkaji police colony under lockdown

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava had earlier ordered that 25%-33% of the force will remain in home quarantine for a period of 10 days on rotation, with preference being given to personnel above 50 years of age and those with medical conditions. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava had earlier ordered that 25%-33% of the force will remain in home quarantine for a period of 10 days on rotation, with preference being given to personnel above 50 years of age and those with medical conditions. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

A 49-year-old assistant sub-inspector posted with the traffic police tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday evening. A resident of Kalkaji police colony, he has been shifted to AIIMS while his wife and two children have been advised home quarantine as they were asymptomatic.

DCP (Southeast district) R P Meena confirmed the case and said they have informed his department.

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava had earlier ordered that 25%-33% of the force will remain in home quarantine for a period of 10 days on rotation, with preference being given to personnel above 50 years of age and those with medical conditions.

Police said the ASI had been sent on leave last week and asked to be in home quarantine. “He had complained of fever and informed his seniors. He got tested last week and received the report today,” said an officer.

Authorities are trying to ascertain how he contracted the infection.

Sixty-seven families live in the police colony, which is now under a strict lockdown. The entire colony was cordoned off on Monday evening. “We have assured his family of all help,” said a senior police officer.

On Monday evening, local police alerted residents and also sanitised the area with the civic agency’s help.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd